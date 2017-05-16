National Sea Monkey Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:00 PM on May 16, 2017

PC hardware and computing

  1. Antec Cube mini ITX case review @ Tom's Hardware
  2. Cherry MX Board Silent review @ Think Computers
  3. Scythe Fuma review @ TechPowerUp
  4. Running Plex on a router is better @ SmallNetBuilder
  5. ADATA SU900 512GB Ultimate SATA SSD review @ Legit Reviews
  6. Reviews - BeQuiet Pure Power 10 CM 600W @ JonnyGuru
  7. EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC2 GAMING review @         HotHardware
  8. Review: Asus GeForce GTX 1060 OC 9Gbps @ Hexus
  9. MSI Z270 Krait Gaming LGA 1151 motherboard review @ HardOCP
  10. Phanteks Enthoo Evolv MATX Tempered Glass review @ bit-tech

Games and VR

  1. Paradox and Tropico devs announce colonial management game Surviving Mars @ Rock Paper Shotgun (Mars needs El Presidente)
  2. Cuba: Where underground arcades, secret networks and piracy are a way of life @ Polygon (speaking of El Presidente... This looks like fascinating reading)
  3. Hyperkin's RetroN HD runs NES games in 720p, arrives later this month @ Nintendo Life (that reminds me, anyone know whatever happen with this thing?)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Say 'hello' to this Cortana hologram @ Hack A Day
  2. "Artificial blowhole" generates electricity from ocean waves @ New Atlas
  3. Forget Mars—let's go colonize Titan! @ Ars Technica
  4. Device turns your iPhone into a bat detector @ New Atlas (would have made a great napkin sketch)

Tech news and culture

  1. 15-second ads coming to Amazon's Alexa @ Ars Technica (oh, goodie)
  2. WanaDecrypt0r ransomware earns just $26,000 in ransom payments @ Slashdot
  3. Scientists achieve direct counterfactual quantum communication for the first time @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. What type of cheese does Wisconsin make the most of? @ Wisconsin State Journal
  2. Corsair GLAIVE RGB game mouse review @ Guru3D
