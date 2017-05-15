Asus ROG Crosshair VI Hero Wi-Fi AC drops the wires

Not too long ago, we briefly reported on the fully-loaded Asus ROG Crosshair VI Hero AM4 motherboard, powered by an X370 chipset. Even though it's only been a short while, Asus is already making a variation of that mobo, the ROG Crosshair VI Hero Wi-Fi AC. Like the name implies, the major feature over the previous model is the presence of a 802.11ac 2x2 Wi-Fi adapter with MU-MIMO and Bluetooth 4.1 support.

The Wi-Fi capabilities are nice on their own, but let's take a good look at everything that Asus crammed on a stylish black PCB. Let's start with the back side. The Crosshair VI Hero comes with a truckload of peripheral connectivity: eight USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 connectors, and two USB 3.1 ports, in both Type-A and Type-C formats. If those aren't enough, there are additional USB headers mid-board, including pins for another two front-panel USB 3.1 ports.

The board comes with no display outputs, though we figure that anyone buying a mobo of this caliber will have the dedicated graphics card to match. The fancy Wi-Fi connectivity isn't the only network accoutrement present, either—there's an Intel I211-AT Gigabit Ethernet controller to go with it. The five audio ports at the back are powered by a Realtek S1220 codec coupled with an ESS Sabre ES9023 DAC with an integrated 2V RMS op-amp.

Liquid cooling enthusiasts will find a bevy of fan connectors, plus a set of headers specifically for pump control and monitoring. Since liquid cooling implies overclocking more often than not, Asus added onboard start, reset, and mode control buttons and switches to help in that endeavor. An M.2 PCIe x4 socket, eight SATA ports, and two Aura Sync RGB LED headers complement the package.

The ROG Crosshair VI Hero Wi-Fi AC hasn't hit stateside stores just yet. Its antenna-devoid cousin is currently going for $255, so we'd expect the Wi-Fi version to cost a bit more than that.