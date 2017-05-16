We have the winners of the Fur E Napkin Sketch Contest

Staff deliberations are over and the winners of our Fur E Napkin Sketch Contest have been chosen. A large percentage of the entries got votes from the TR staff, but in the end, three crazy ideas rose to the top.

First place goes to long-time gerbil ludi and the Coolin'art. In ludi's own words, the Coolin'art is all about "bringing the convenience of the kitchen to the PC accessories market." Ludi went above and beyond the contest requirements by building, and apparently testing a prototype of the design. The deliciously grisly image below is quite illustrative of the project. I wonder what the dBA rating on that sucker is, and whether that measurement includes screaming.

Our second place winner is lilbuddhaman's RGB Anywhere!!! I, for one, chuckled at the "eye irritant" warning label. The real joke is probably on all of us, though, because it seems like this product is already out in the marketplace, at least judging from the looks of a lot of motherboards and peripherals out there. At any rate, any invention with instructions that read "spray onto any surface, apply voltage" is A-okay in our book.

Our caffeine-powered panel selected layerup's CPBrew as our third place winner. The entry post suggests that wasting all the perfectly good heat your CPU generates is less than ideal. Why not instead use it to heat water to the perfect temperature for a cup of coffee? I didn't check the math, but layerup suggests that just an eight-and-a-half minute session of CPU-heavy computer usage would impart just the right amount of energy to your brewing water for a hot cup of joe.

Congratulations to our winners and thanks to everyone that entered the contest. Thanks again to Fractal for giving us some extra prizes to give away. Adam Eiberger, our biz guy, will be contacting the winners by PM to let them pick their prize.