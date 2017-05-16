AMD's Naples datacenter CPUs will make an Epyc splash

We first heard about AMD's Zen-powered Naples datacenter CPUs back in March, and at its Financial Analyst Day today, AMD CEO Lisa Su revealed that these many-core CPUs will be called Epyc.
Su also showed off an Epyc package. This enormous hunk of silicon will offer up to 32 Zen cores, eight memory channels, and 128 PCI Express 3.0 lanes from each socket. You can read more about Epyc in our Naples reveal.
We expect to hear more about Epyc as the company's Financial Analyst Day progresses. Stay tuned for more news.
