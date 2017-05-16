AMD Vega GPUs will arrive next month

The news continues to flow out of AMD's Financial Analyst Day this afternoon. During his presentation about the Zen core and the company's future product roadmaps, AMD CTO Mark Papermaster confirmed that the company's Vega-powered products will arrive "in June."
Papermaster didn't offer any further details of Vega-powered products, but we know that Vega will power the Radeon Instinct MI25 accelerator and at least one RX Vega graphics card. In any case, Vega-powered graphics cards and accelerators can't come quickly enough. We're excited to see what AMD releases as June rolls around.
|You know what name was good? Zen.
|+33