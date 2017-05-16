Ryzen Threadripper CPUs will offer 16 cores and 32 threads

AMD's Ryzen 7 CPUs already offer eight cores and 16 threads for those who can take advantage of as much multithreaded compute power as possible, but some folks need even more. For those power users, AMD will be introducing CPUs with up to 16 cores and 32 threads this summer, and they'll be called Ryzen Threadrippers.

We don't know all of the details of AMD's new high-end desktop platform just yet, but Threadripper chips could bring some serious competition to Intel's rumored Skylake-X high-end desktop chips when they come to market. AMD says it'll have more details for us at Computex in a couple weeks.