Radeon Vega Frontier Edition packs 13 TFLOPS and 16GB of HBM2

It seems that lately, 10 out of every five news pieces are about machine learning. During its Financial Analyst Day presentation, AMD talked a lot about going after high-margin, fast-growing markets. Machine learning is one of those markets, and AMD has unveiled its first product made specifically for compute performance. Meet the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, meant for "data scientists, immersion engineers, and product designers."

The Radeon Frontier Vega packs a whole 16 GB of HBM2, capable of running through data sets four times larger than the Radeon Fury X could hold. Performance for FP16 compute is pegged at around 25 TFLOPS, while the all-important FP32 compute speed is around 13 TFLOPS. (Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1080 Ti manages around 11.5 TFLOPS, but that's a very rough comparison if you're trying to get a sense of how these cards stack up for graphics power.) A couple of 8-pin PCIe power connectors feed the card some much-needed juice.

AMD has been on a product release roll since the beginning of the year, and the pace isn't letting on anytime soon. The Radeon Vega Frontier Edition will arrive in "late June." We can already spot its silhouette riding in from the sunset.