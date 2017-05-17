MSI dispatches a squad of GeForce GT 1030 cards

MSI clearly wants to make sure that it can serve every available customer looking for a GeForce GT 1030. The company has no less than six models coming out based on the peewee Pascal, including passively-cooled cards, low-profile cards, low-profile passively-cooled cards, and even one with a standard dual-slot GPU cooler attached.

Starting off with the largest card, we have the GeForce GT 1030 Aero ITX 2G OC. This card could easily be confused for a more powerful part thanks to its rather nice-looking Aero-family cooler. A glance at the rear panel belies that delusion, though. This card only has two display connections: an HDMI port and a single-link DVI-D output. Meanwhile, The passively-cooled GeForce GT 1030 2GH OC appears to use the same board with a thick fin stack for completely silent operation.

The other four GT 1030 cards coming from MSI are low-profile offerings. The single-slot GeForce GT 1030 2G LP OC uses a small heatsink with a tiny little fan to keep the GP108 GPU running cool. The port cluster is comprised of an HDMI port and a DisplayPort connection. The GeForce GT 1030 2GH LP OC appears to be the same card, but it trades its cousin's active cooler for a dual-slot passive cooling arrangement. Both of these cards are also available in "V1" versions that trade the DisplayPort connection for a single-link DVI-D port.

You may have noticed that all of MSI's GeForce GT 1030 cards are marked as "OC". True to the branding, all of them bump the GP108 GPU's nominal boost frequency from the Nvidia-recommended 1468 MHz up to 1518 MHz. All the cards come with 2GB of GDDR5 memory connected to the GPU over a 64-bit bus at 6008 MT/s, a fractional upgrade over the reference 6 GT/s.

A few of MSI's cards are already available on Newegg. Right now you can pick up the low-profile GT 1030 2GH LP OC for $73, or its actively-cooled cousin for $70. If you have room for a full-height card, the GT 1030 Aero ITX is $75. Supply appears to be spotty, but that's likely because the launch is still quite fresh. If you don't see the card you want, keep looking.