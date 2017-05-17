Gigabyte prepares a pair of pint-size Pascal pixel-pushers

We have already written today about EVGA and MSI graphics cards based on Nvidia's smallest Pascal graphics chip, the GeForce GT 1030. Not wanting to be left out, Gigabyte is also prepping a pair of low-profile takes on Nvidia's latest. The GeForce GT 1030 Low Profile 2G has a single-slot cooler and a low-profile design. The GeForce GT 1030 Silent Low Profile 2G has the same low-profile design but sports only a single large heatsink. The two cards otherwise share the same feature set and the same clock speeds.

Gigabyte's cards have base clocks of 1227 MHz in gaming mode and 1252 MHz in OC mode. Nvidia's reference specs for the GT 1030 list a nominal boost speed of 1468 MHz, the default setting on the cards on display. An OC mode can push the boost clock up to 1506 MHz. The memory likewise sticks to Nvidia's reference script of 2 GB of 6 GT/s GDDR5 on a 64-bit memory bus.

Both cards have the same port cluster consisting of a DVI-D connector and an HDMI 2.0 jack. Those looking for a DisplayPort connector can check out one of MSI's GT 1030 cards instead. The fan-equipped card measures a svelte 5.9" x 2.7" x 0.58" (or 15 cm x 6.9 cm x 1.5 cm). The version with the bare aluminum passive cooler has increased thickness at 1.4" (3.5 cm).

Gigabyte's GeForce GT 1030 Low Profile 2G is available now from Newegg for $70. The company did not provide a price or release date for the passively-cooled version, but we would expect it soon at a price slightly higher than its fan-equipped sibling.