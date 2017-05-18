No Dirty Dishes Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:00 PM on May 18, 2017
Careful fish, you don't want to get addicted to royalty-free stock images...
PC hardware and computing
- Ryzen memory latency's impact on weak 1080p gaming @ PC Perspective
- Adata SX8000 NVMe SSD review @ Tom's Hardware
- Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2017) Ultrabook review @ Neowin
- Gigabyte AB350-Gaming 3 motherboard review @ KitGuru
- Review: EVGA CLC 280 @ Hexus
- Battle of the $800 gaming notebooks @ HardwareCanucks
- SilverStone SX800-LTI SFX-L power supply review @ HardOCP
- PowerColor Radeon RX 580 Red Devil review @ Guru3D
- Samsung DeX review: the impressive, unnecessary, phone-powered PC @ Engadget
- Gigabyte Z270N-Gaming 5 review @ bit-tech
- Kingston Digital Gold microSD UHS-I Class 3 64GB and 32GB flash card review @ Legit Reviews
Games and VR
- Breath of the Wild hack is like Garry's Mod for Zelda @ Ars Technica
- Video games are creating smarter animals @ Polygon
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope coming to PC @ Rock Paper Shotgun (good luck, Stardew Valley is one tough act to follow)
- Jon Shafer on designing Civilization 5, joining Paradox and making strategy games better @ Rock Paper Shotgun (At The Gates is now a "spare time" project? Spectacular.)
Tech news and culture
- The Witcher is coming to Netflix @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Elon Musk's 5 keys to breaking through with a tunnel boring machine @ New Atlas
- HTPC Perspective: YouTube TV first impressions @ PC Perspective
- IBM reveals prototype of its first commercial quantum computer processor @ New Altas
- Google's balloons connect flood-hit Peru @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- The science behind why we love stinky cheese @ bonappetit.com
- Lego train explores a world of sparkling light @ Hack A Day
- So it sounds weird, but people are going crazy over cheese tea @ star2.com (and I thought it was hard to find bubble tea locally)