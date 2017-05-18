No Dirty Dishes Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:00 PM on May 18, 2017


PC hardware and computing

  1. Ryzen memory latency's impact on weak 1080p gaming @ PC Perspective
  2. Adata SX8000 NVMe SSD review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2017) Ultrabook review @ Neowin
  4. Gigabyte AB350-Gaming 3 motherboard review @ KitGuru
  5. Review: EVGA CLC 280 @ Hexus
  6. Battle of the $800 gaming notebooks @ HardwareCanucks
  7. SilverStone SX800-LTI SFX-L power supply review @ HardOCP
  8. PowerColor Radeon RX 580 Red Devil review @ Guru3D
  9. Samsung DeX review: the impressive, unnecessary, phone-powered PC @ Engadget
  10. Gigabyte Z270N-Gaming 5 review @ bit-tech
  11. Kingston Digital Gold microSD UHS-I Class 3 64GB and 32GB flash card review @ Legit Reviews

Games and VR

  1. Breath of the Wild hack is like Garry's Mod for Zelda @ Ars Technica
  2. Video games are creating smarter animals @ Polygon
  3. Harvest Moon: Light of Hope coming to PC @ Rock Paper Shotgun (good luck, Stardew Valley is one tough act to follow)
  4. Jon Shafer on designing Civilization 5, joining Paradox and making strategy games better @ Rock Paper Shotgun (At The Gates is now a "spare time" project? Spectacular.)

Tech news and culture

  1. The Witcher is coming to Netflix @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Elon Musk's 5 keys to breaking through with a tunnel boring machine @ New Atlas
  3. HTPC Perspective: YouTube TV first impressions @ PC Perspective
  4. IBM reveals prototype of its first commercial quantum computer processor @ New Altas
  5. Google's balloons connect flood-hit Peru @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. The science behind why we love stinky cheese @ bonappetit.com
  2. Lego train explores a world of sparkling light @ Hack A Day
  3. So it sounds weird, but people are going crazy over cheese tea @ star2.com (and I thought it was hard to find bubble tea locally)
