Radeon 17.5.2 drivers boost Prey performance

Graphics driver optimization is a seemingly never-ending task. AMD's previous Radeon Software update focused on improving performance in Arkane Studios' survival-horror-action reboot of the Prey franchise. The driver team apparently kept digging for extra performance, though. Today's Radeon Software update, numbered 17.5.2, adds a boost for Prey of up to 4.5% on the RX 580. That's atop the previous release's claimed 4.7% improvement.

The 17.5.2 update includes fixes for application hanging and crashing in NieR: Automata and long load times in Forza Horizon 3. The new version also claims to correct a bug where the main display adapter appears to be disabled in Radeon Settings in some multi-GPU configurations. Owners of the new entry-level Radeon RX 550 will be happy to hear that system hangs when entering sleep or hibernate modes should be a thing of the past.

If driver developers had to fix every bug before releasing an update, we would all probably still be using drivers from the initial hardware release. Some lingering problems include issues with Virtual Super Resolution on Polaris cards, problems with borderless windowed mode when using FreeSync, and non-working GPU scaling in some games. Popular titles Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft might flicker or experience low performance the first time they are launched after a fresh boot on systems with FreeSync monitors.

Gerbils who bleed AMD red can head to the release notes page to read more or download the new drivers. As usual, drivers for Windows 7 and Windows 10 are available in 32 and 64-bit flavors, while Windows 8.1 drivers are 64-bit only.