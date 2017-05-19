Lenovo Legion Y920 is a mobile gaming beast

When people are shopping for a new gaming laptop, I tend to point them in the direction of MSI, Gigabyte, or Asus. If they're feeling spendy, I'll direct them to a Clevo reseller. Perhaps we shouldn't discount the big OEMs' offerings entirely, though. Lenovo's latest luggable, the Legion Y920 gaming laptop, ticks a lot of boxes on the "high-end gaming laptop" application form.

In this 17" laptop, you get a Core i7-7700HQ or Core i7-7820HK CPU, a GeForce GTX 1070, and a 75 Hz IPS G-Sync display. Unfortunately, that display only has a resolution of 1920x1080. Still, the potent mobile GeForce should have no problem keeping framerates high at that size. The system comes standard with 16GB of RAM, as well as a dual-storage configuration comprising a 512GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive.

In case the built-in display isn't good enough for you, Lenovo includes DisplayPort and HDMI connections, plus a Thunderbolt 3-enabled USB Type-C jack. Chips from Killer power both the Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi connections. Lenovo says the 90 WHr battery should provide up to five hours of run-time, although it doesn't say what exactly you can do in that time frame. Our money's not on "gaming at full blast."

The Legion Y920 is fundamentally an update of the Ideapad Y900 the company showed last year at CES. It brings forward the "fully mechanical" keyboard, this time with per-key RGB LED backlighting. The laptop also has a dedicated Turbo button to enable an unspecified factory overclock, though that's restricted to the model with the Core i7-7820HK. The Y920 has massive cooling vents on the bottom and back side underneath the display, so it should be able to stay cool.

The fact that the Legion Y920 is some 1.4" thick will probably help with cooling, too. Computer Shopper reports that the device has a 16.7" x 12.4" footprint and that it weighs over 10 lbs (or 4.5 kg). If you like the look of Lenovo's hardware, the laptop should be available next month starting at $2700.