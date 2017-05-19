Deals of the week: nice mobos, cheap RAM, and more

These gerbilssss... theys conssstantly out on the prowl. Tricksy gerbilses. I knows what they wantses, my preciousss hardware. But I gives it not to them, no, my preciousss. I musst find distractions for them. I musst fish out tasty deals, let them have those instead. Rabid gerbilses, they never leaves me alone. Fine, heress dealss, goes away, gerbilsses!

We're going to kick things off with a two-hit combo pack. Newegg is running a deal on a set with an ASRock Fatal1ty AB350 Gaming K4 motherboard and an AMD Ryzen 5 1600X CPU . The mobo has two M.2 slots, a reinforced main PCIe slot, a Type-C USB port, and RGB LED lighting. Grab the combo for only $304.98. That's $50 off what the individual items cost, enough money to get you a real nice cooler for that 1600X.



and an . The mobo has two M.2 slots, a reinforced main PCIe slot, a Type-C USB port, and RGB LED lighting. Grab the combo for only $304.98. That's $50 off what the individual items cost, enough money to get you a real nice cooler for that 1600X. Newegg is also running a promotion for 10% off a wide selection of RAM . Given that memory prices have been climbing sharply in the past few months, this offer is more than welcome. Note the promo code EMCRFBJ46, click here, and get something better than those that 2 GB DIMMs you have.



. Given that memory prices have been climbing sharply in the past few months, this offer is more than welcome. Note the promo code EMCRFBJ46, click here, and get something better than those that 2 GB DIMMs you have. We'd like to highlight one particular deal from the set above. The G.Skill Ripjaws V 16GB DDR4 3200 MT/s set with two 8 GB DIMMs is selling for a scant $104.99 at Newegg with help of the promo code EMCSRFBJ4. Although this kit is currently showing as out of stock, if anyone's going to have more shipped in, it's going to be Newegg. Keep a close eye.



with two 8 GB DIMMs is selling for a scant $104.99 at Newegg with help of the promo code EMCSRFBJ4. Although this kit is currently showing as out of stock, if anyone's going to have more shipped in, it's going to be Newegg. Keep a close eye. Gigabyte's Aorus GA-Z270X Gaming 5 motherboard is as fancy as they come. This mobo has metal-reinforced PCIe and DIMM slots, a beefed-up audio section with an ALC1220 codec and upgradeable op-amps, a dual-Ethernet setup with Killer and Intel controllers, and a Type-C USB 3.1 port. There's also multi-zone RGB LED lighting for those with a penchant for color coordination. Grab one of these from Newegg for $164.99. If you take advantage of the rebate card offer, you can cut another $20 off the price.



is as fancy as they come. This mobo has metal-reinforced PCIe and DIMM slots, a beefed-up audio section with an ALC1220 codec and upgradeable op-amps, a dual-Ethernet setup with Killer and Intel controllers, and a Type-C USB 3.1 port. There's also multi-zone RGB LED lighting for those with a penchant for color coordination. Grab one of these from Newegg for $164.99. If you take advantage of the rebate card offer, you can cut another $20 off the price. Prefer an Asus board? Right this way, ma'am. The Asus Prime Z270-A comes with an Intel Ethernet controller, a Realtek S1220A codec with DTS Connect support, Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 ports, and a header for optional Thunderbolt connectivity. It can be yours for only $149.99 at Newegg, a sweet deal for a board of this caliber.



comes with an Intel Ethernet controller, a Realtek S1220A codec with DTS Connect support, Type-A and Type-C USB 3.1 ports, and a header for optional Thunderbolt connectivity. It can be yours for only $149.99 at Newegg, a sweet deal for a board of this caliber. We have a repeat of a deal from last week, but for good reason. The Zotac GeForce GTX 1070 Mini graphics card has a dual-fan cooler with copper heatpipes, a nominal boost clock of 1708 MHz, and compact dimensions. How much, you say? Only $349.99 at Newegg.



has a dual-fan cooler with copper heatpipes, a nominal boost clock of 1708 MHz, and compact dimensions. How much, you say? Only $349.99 at Newegg. And would a deals post be without storage deals? As good as empty, that's what. Although SSD prices have been on the rise thanks to NAND flash shortages, the 1TB drives are still generally good deals. The Western Digital Blue 1TB SATA SSD can hit sequential speeds of 545 MB/s for reads and 525 MB/s on writes. WD offers 3 years of warranty, and I can personally attest to the excellency of its support. The price is very inviting: $264.99 at Newegg if you use promo code EMCRFBJ34. Get'em while they're hot.



can hit sequential speeds of 545 MB/s for reads and 525 MB/s on writes. WD offers 3 years of warranty, and I can personally attest to the excellency of its support. The price is very inviting: $264.99 at Newegg if you use promo code EMCRFBJ34. Get'em while they're hot. Humongous hard drives are pretty popular these days. Today's pick is the Toshiba N300 8TB hard drive with a 7200 RPM spindle speed and 128MB of cache. This is a NAS-oriented model, meaning it should handle multiple requests flawlessly and offer better reliability than standard offerings. Grab one from Newegg for $264.99 with promo code EMCRFBJ25. That works out to $33 per terabyte.

There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.