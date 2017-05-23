National Taffy Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:45 PM on May 23, 2017
RIP Tangy Taffy
PC hardware and computing
- Seasonic PRIME 1200W Gold power supply review @ PC Perspective
- Asus Strix 15 GL502VS gaming laptop review @ Tom's Hardware
- Acer Predator 21 X review: overpowered overkill @ The Verge
- Razer Blade (2017) review @ TechSpot
- Bitfenix Shogun case review @ TechPowerUp
- EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW2 iCX tested with 11GHz memory @ Legit Reviews
- Reviews - Silverstone SX800-LTI 800W SFX @ JonnyGuru
- Plextor M8Se 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD review @ Guru3D
- SteelSeries Arctis 7 review @ bit-tech
Games and VR
- Horizon Zero Dawn violates the Hippocratic Oath of game design @ Quarter To Three
- Blizzard claims another PC victim by swallowing Destiny 2 @ Quarter To Three
- Far Cry 5 trailers tease new setting: Montana @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Sudden Strike 4 beta begins @ Blue's News (anyone else a fan of this series?)
- Veteran game developers reveal their childhood creations @ Polygon
- Hinting at an AR future, Microsoft Research squeezes holographic display into regular-sized glasses @ New Atlas
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- The tiniest mechanical keyboard ever @ Hack A Day
- Bacteria-ridden "biofabric" makes for self-cooling gymwear @ New Atlas
- DIY USB power bank @ Hack A Day (it used a barrel plug and AA NiMh rechargeables instead of USB and Li-ion, but my first power bank was a DIY job I put together with a battery case from Radio Shack back in 2004 or so for my Asus MyPal A620)
Tech news and culture
- Chinese retail giant building one-ton delivery drones @ New Atlas
- Baking soda shortage has hospitals frantic, delaying treatments and surgeries @ Ars Technica
- Pittsburgh is falling out of love with Uber's self-driving cars @ Engadget
- Tech-savvy workers increasingly common in non-IT roles @ Slashdot (in my experience, this greatly depends on your definition of "savvy")
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Milton cheese whizzes win state, head to national FFA competition @ gazettextra.com
- GeIL Evo X 16GB DDR4 3000MHz review (RGB lighting) @ KitGuru