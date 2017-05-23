National Taffy Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:45 PM on May 23, 2017


RIP Tangy Taffy

PC hardware and computing

  1. Seasonic PRIME 1200W Gold power supply review @ PC Perspective
  2. Asus Strix 15 GL502VS gaming laptop review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. Acer Predator 21 X review: overpowered overkill @ The Verge
  4. Razer Blade (2017) review @ TechSpot
  5. Bitfenix Shogun case review @ TechPowerUp
  6. EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW2 iCX tested with 11GHz memory @ Legit Reviews
  7. Reviews - Silverstone SX800-LTI 800W SFX @ JonnyGuru
  8. Plextor M8Se 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD review @ Guru3D
  9. SteelSeries Arctis 7 review @ bit-tech

Games and VR

  1. Horizon Zero Dawn violates the Hippocratic Oath of game design @ Quarter To Three
  2. Blizzard claims another PC victim by swallowing Destiny 2 @ Quarter To Three
  3. Far Cry 5 trailers tease new setting: Montana @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  4. Sudden Strike 4 beta begins @ Blue's News (anyone else a fan of this series?)
  5. Veteran game developers reveal their childhood creations @ Polygon
  6. Hinting at an AR future, Microsoft Research squeezes holographic display into regular-sized glasses @ New Atlas

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. The tiniest mechanical keyboard ever @ Hack A Day
  2. Bacteria-ridden "biofabric" makes for self-cooling gymwear @ New Atlas
  3. DIY USB power bank @ Hack A Day (it used a barrel plug and AA NiMh rechargeables instead of USB and Li-ion, but my first power bank was a DIY job I put together with a battery case from Radio Shack back in 2004 or so for my Asus MyPal A620)

Tech news and culture

  1. Chinese retail giant building one-ton delivery drones @ New Atlas
  2. Baking soda shortage has hospitals frantic, delaying treatments and surgeries @ Ars Technica
  3. Pittsburgh is falling out of love with Uber's self-driving cars @ Engadget
  4. Tech-savvy workers increasingly common in non-IT roles @ Slashdot (in my experience, this greatly depends on your definition of "savvy")

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Milton cheese whizzes win state, head to national FFA competition @ gazettextra.com
  2. GeIL Evo X 16GB DDR4 3000MHz review (RGB lighting) @ KitGuru
