GeForce 382.33 drivers are ready for a match of Tekken 7

The never-ending beat of graphics driver updates just keeps on thumping along. Nvidia's software team is the group handling the sticks today, and the result is the 382.33 version of the GeForce Game Ready drivers. The big news is support for upcoming PC releases of Tekken 7 and Star Trek Bridge Crew.

Tekken 7 is the ninth round in Namco's fighting game series, which comes to the PC for the first time. The game was seen was hanging out in Japanese arcades since March 2015. Meanwhile, Star Trek Bridge Crew will be available for the Vive, Rift, and PlayStation VR on May 30.

The updated release squashes several bugs, including a problem that prevented the Windows Store from opening when 3D Vision was enabled. The driver team also fixed an issue with display sleep on multi-monitor configurations with GeForce GTX 1070s, a blue-screen problem when waking a system with a GeForce GTX 1060 from sleep, and an incompatibility when using GeForce GTX 970 cards in SLI on a machine with Norton 360 installed. Stuttering in Prey on GeForce GTX 1080 Ti cards is now also a thing of the past.

Some problems persist, including a disagreement between v-sync and Nvidia's proprietary Fast Sync feature. The full release notes are available here. Go ahead and download the drivers right here, or through GeForce Experience.