AMD says its Vega cards will launch "over the next couple of months"

At its Financial Analyst Day last week, AMD created a buzz by announcing the availability of its Radeon Vega Frontier Edition pro graphics card, set to launch late next month. In subsequent discussions, the company remained cagey about when it expected consumer cards powered by Vega GPUs to arrive. AMD CEO Lisa Su shed slightly more light on this issue today at J.P. Morgan's Global Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference.
In an interview with J.P. Morgan analyst Harlan Sur, Su said that would-be Vega customers will see "the enthusiast gaming platform, the machine learning platform, [and] the professional graphics platform very soon thereafter," referencing the second-half-of-June launch window for the Frontier Edition. Su went on to say that Vega cards across all of those product lines would be launching "over the next couple of months."
That statement touched off a firestorm of speculation on Reddit today after a commenter misconstrued Su's vague statement as a definite confirmation that the Radeon RX Vega would arrive "a couple months" after the Vega Frontier Edition. In reality, Su simply established a launch window for the range of Vega-powered products, which so far comprises the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition, the Radeon Instinct MI25 accelerator, and at least one Radeon RX Vega consumer card.
Given the counsel-approved vagueness of Su's statement, any Vega product could launch at any time over the next couple months, and that's all we know. More definite information, if there is any to be shared, will presumably need to wait for Computex next week.
