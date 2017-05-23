Huawei opens up three new Windows 10 notebooks

Huawei has been able to capture at least a little attention in the North America with high-spec smartphones at mainstream prices. The company's Surface-like MateBook may not have had the same kind of impact, but the Chinese manufacturer is trying to court more Americans to its portable PC lineup with the conventional MateBook D, the hybrid-tablet MateBook E, and the MacBook-Surface Laptop-hybrid MateBook X.

The MateBook D comes with a 15.6" IPS display with a resolution of 1920x1080 inside of what the Verge calls an all-metal body. Kaby Lake Core i5 and Core i7 processors will be offered, with anywhere from 4 GB to 16 GB of system memory. The standard loadout includes 1 TB of spinning platter storage, but SSD-equipped models will also be available. Most units will most certainly ship with integrated graphics, but an Nvidia GeForce 940MX will be available for those who need somewhat more pixel-pushing power.

The MateBook E has a 12.1", 2160x1440 IPS display with touch support tucked into its aluminum shell. The screen has the same 3:2 aspect ratio as Microsoft's Surface line. Kaby Lake Core i5 and i7 processors will be available with 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM, and SSDs in 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB capacities will slot in for storage duties. Graphics are limited to Intel IGPs, which is not unusual for this class of device. A detachable full-size backlit keyboard is included in the box, and at least one USB Type-C port is present, unlike the port loadout of Microsoft's latest Surface Pro.

Huawei's MateBook X follows the MacBook's playbook for a slim laptop, but it also has a host of business features. In what is starting to sound like a pattern, Intel Core i5 and i7 CPUs are paired with 4 GB or 8 GB of memory and 256 or 512 GB SSDs. Intel IGPs send graphics to a 2160x1440 IPS screen with no touch support.

Huawei didn't provide pricing or availability information, but The Verge says the MateBook D, MateBook E, and MateBook X will start shipping this summer.