Cooler Master polishes the Cosmos II for a 25th Anniversary edition

I remember the Cooler Master Cosmos being one of the first cases that really caught my eye. I picked it up and it housed various builds for me for a long time. I eventually replaced it with something smaller, but the Cosmos II carried on its legacy for many PC enthusiasts. Now, Cooler Master is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special edition of the Cosmos II that updates the design in a few key ways without discarding the characteristics that made it such a popular case.

The most obvious change is the presence of glass panels on the sides. Each side of the Cosmos II 25th Anniversary Edition case is covered by a hinged, tinted, and curved sheet of tempered glass. The rest of the look has been given a slight makeover as well. The top handles and front and top panels are all made of brushed aluminum. Both of those panels slide to reveal hidden goods. The top cover hides the control panel, while the front panel hides the hot-swappable drive bays.

Inside, the motherboard tray and partition are made of aluminum this time around. Cooler Master resisted the urge it was surely feeling to go full blinkenlights on us, as well. Instead of built-in RGB LED lighting, the case includes a 200-mm blue LED fan in the front of the case and a magnetic blue LED strip. The company says it chose the blue LEDs to augment the 'cosmos' feel of the case. The case also comes with a 120-mm fan at the top and a 140-mm spinner at the rear.

Aside from the listed changes, the case isn't intrinsically different. The motherboard tray can handle motherboards up to XL-ATX size. There are still 13 3.5" drive bays, 11 of which can be used as 2.5" SSD bays. The other two are hot-swappable bays accessible from the front of the case. Like the previous edition of the Cosmos II, the CPU cooler can be 190 mm tall, and graphics cards can be as long as 15.2" (38.5 cm). Outside, the front panel no longer has an eSATA port, but otherwise retains the same loadout of two USB 3.0 ports and four USB 2.0 connectors alongside the audio jacks.

The Cosmos II 25th Anniversary Edition will be available in the USA on June 6 with a $349 suggested price. If you're already the proud owner of a Cosmos II, Cooler Master will begin selling those fancy curved glass panels separately in the third quarter of this year.