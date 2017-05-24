Sapphire shows off four new GPro E-series Radeons

Sapphire just announced a new branch in its GPro family of business graphics cards. For the unaware, the GPro cards aren't intended to compete with Radeon Pro products for the 3D modelling or compute markets. They're aimed at uses like medical imaging, digital signage, kiosks, and other commercial applications. The new lineup is called the E-series, no doubt because it's based on the Radeon E-series embedded hardware. The lineup comprises four cards, ranging from the Polaris-based GPro E9260 down to the positively puny GPro E6465.

Starting at the top, the GPro E9260 is based on the Radeon Embedded E9260. That's the embedded version of Polaris 11, better known as the Radeon RX 460. Like the RX 460, some of its bits are disabled, so it ends up with 896 shader processors. Unlike an RX 460, the GPro E9260 comes with 8GB of GDDR5 memory and four DisplayPort 1.3 connections. Sapphire says the card can service four 4K screens at a 60Hz refresh rate, or a pair of 5K screens at 60Hz.

Stepping down from there, we have the GPro E8870. This card is based on the Radeon Embedded E8870 (seeing a trend yet?). That chip is known internally as Saturn, but it was first known as Bonaire when we saw it in the Radeon HD 7790. The GPro E8870 comes equipped with 4GB of GDDR5 memory and six mini-DisplayPort connections, each capable of driving a 4K display at 60Hz. Unique among its brothers, this card includes screw-in locks for the display connections.

Stepping down once more we actually move out of the GPro family over to Sapphire's embedded products division and that group's Radeon E8860. The chip aboard this half-height half-length card is going by the Venus name nowadays, but we knew it as Cape Verde when it was aboard the Radeon HD 7770 GHz Edition. It's significantly dropped in clock rate since back then—down to 625 MHz—but it comes with 2GB of memory onboard. Sapphire outfits the Radeon E8860 with four mini-DisplayPort 1.2 connections, which is probably about the most you can cram into a half-height single-slot card.

Finally, the last new card is the GPro E6465. This card again comes in a half-height, half-length form factor. It uses the Radeon Embedded E6465 processor, also known as Caicos. That chip and its 192 stream processors initially debuted aboard the Radeon HD 6490M in January of 2011. Despite its age, Sapphire uses the sub-30W processor to power four mini-DisplayPort 1.1 connections that can drive four 4K displays at 30Hz. Unlike its actively-cooled cousins above, this card is completely fanless.

Sapphire hasn't revealed pricing information for the new cards yet, but given their exotic feature set and limited production, don't expect them to come cheap. The company did say that the new cards will be available in Q3 of this year.