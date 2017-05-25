Towel Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 1:00 PM on May 25, 2017


No panicking here.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Alphacool Eisbaer 360 and 280 liquid CPU cooler review @ PC Perspective
  2. The 140-mm slim tower CPU cooler roundup: thin & light done just right @ AnandTech
  3. Pushing Intel Optane potential: RAID performance explored @ Tom's Hardware
  4. Origin Chronos small form factor gaming PC review @ TechSpot
  5. EVGA Hydro Copper GTX 1080 waterblock @ TechPowerUp
  6. Cooler Master Cosmos II 25th Anniversary Edition review @ Guru3D
  7. Fractal Design Focus G Mini review @ bit-tech

Games and VR

  1. Hardware Review: Datel Go-tcha for Pokémon GO @ Nintendo Life
  2. Xbox game subscription service launches June 1 @ Polygon
  3. HoloLens could let flight attendants read your emotions @ New Atlas

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Doomed thermostat @ Hack A Day (decidedly cannot run Crysis)
  2. Only 90s kids will appreciate this prototype @ Hack A Day
  3. World's first autonomous security vehicle with companion drone @ New Atlas
  4. Nokia 3310 review: no matter how much you think you want it, you don't want it @ Ars Technica
  5. Underwater drone swims with—and like—the fishes @ New Atlas (seems like image stabilization would be a problem, even with an excellent gimbal)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. New mac and cheese shop expanding after selling out 'of everything' 1st day @ dnainfo.com
