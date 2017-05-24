Fractal Design finds a new Focus on entry-level cases

Fractal Design has expanded its lineup of cases downward. The new ATX-size Focus G and the micro-ATX Focus G Mini offer steel-and-plastic construction with a composite side window. Each case ships with a pair of Fractal Silent Series PWM-controlled fans with white LED illumination.

Both cases can take in six fans. There are two fan mounts on both the front and top panels, plus another mount on the back and one on the bottom. All fan locations fit 120-mm spinners, though the larger Focus G can also accept a pair of 140-mm units in the front panel if the bottom external drive bay is unoccupied. The front, top, and rear fan mounts on both cases can accept radiators, though the front mount of the smaller Focus G Mini can only accept a 240-mm unit if the lower 5.25" drive bay is empty.

The Focus G cases can accept higher-end hardware than one might expect to fit in entry level-cases. Graphics cards can be as long as 15" (38 cm) and tower-style air coolers can be up to to 6.5" (16 cm) tall. Power supplies up to 9.0" (23 cm) are invited to the party, though builders will need to pick a presentable one, as the Focus G cases lack a power supply shroud. Both cases have two increasingly-irrelevant 5.25" external drive bays, two sleds for 2.5" or 3.5" drives, and one 2.5" drive mount on the back of the motherboard tray.

Fractal's Focus G cases are priced right at or just below $50, depending on the model. The ATX model is available in black or white and the micro-ATX unit comes in any color buyers want, as long as it's black.