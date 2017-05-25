Zotac readies a GTX 1080 Ti Mini and a slick external enclosure

In case you don't follow tech news the way members of the press do, Computex Taipei starts next week. We won't have hard details on most of the products until the actual show, but everyone's whetting our appetites with promotional preview packets. Zotac is bringing a whole cart of goodies, including a bunch of mini-PCs and a couple of new graphics cards. We'll check out the mini-PCs in a minute, but for now, feast your eyes on the Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Mini.

Okay, so it's not quite as "mini" as the cards we normally see that appellation attached to. Still, the board is only 8.3" (or 21 cm) long, which according to Zotac makes it the "world's smallest" GTX 1080 Ti. The card takes a pair of 8-pin power connectors, although we're not certain of the overclocking potential of a GTX 1080 Ti with a compact heatsink like this.

If even the that air cooler above is too big for you, Zotac will also be selling a miniature GTX 1080 Ti with a waterblock pre-installed. The Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ArticStorm Mini appears to use the same board design as the previous card. Zotac doesn't say if it partnered with anyone for the waterblock or if it's an in-house design, but it looks pretty slick.

Laptop users don't have to feel left out, because Zotac is launching its own external graphics card enclosure. The Zotac VGA Box hooks up using Thunderbolt 3, and it will support graphics cards up to 9" in length (or 23 cm). It also provides four USB 3.0 ports and a special quick-charge USB connector. Zotac didn't offer many details, so we're eager to see if this is finally the reasonably-priced external graphics card enclosure that we've been looking for.

While we're on the subject of external hardware, Zotac is also going to be releasing an external SSD. Details on this device are extremely light, but it seems that it will include one of Zotac's 480 GB Sonix NVMe SSDs and that it will connect to PCs using Thunderbolt 3. It also appears to function as a USB 3.0 hub, like the VGA Box above.

Computex is just a few days away, so stay tuned for more info on these products as well as the mini-PCs we'll be talking about shortly.