MSI gets the GTX 1080 Ti ready for USB-C monitors of the future

MSI already offers a staggering nine different takes on Nvidia's range-topping GeForce GTX 1080 Ti with anywhere from zero to three fans on board. Someone within the company must think that there are unfilled niches in the high-end graphics card space. MSI will be showing at least two new GeForce GTX 1080 Ti models at Computex at the end of the month.

The first card is the MSI GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X 11G Graphics Card with USB Type C (sic). This card is similar to the company's existing Gaming X offering, but trades one of the DisplayPort outputs for a trendy USB Type-C port. The port loadout thus includes the USB connector, a single remaining DisplayPort, two HDMI outputs, and ye olde dual-link DVI-D jack. MSI didn't mention the clock speeds for the new card, but we imagine they will be similar to the regular Gaming X's—depending on the mode, a base clock of 1480 MHz to 1569 MHz, and a nominal boost clock of 1582 MHz to 1683 MHz. Interested gamers will need to make sure they have plenty of space for the two-and-a-half-slot Gaming X cooler.

We don't have as much info on MSI's second new card, but we know it will be called GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z and that it'll have a TriFrozr cooler with three of MSI's Torx 2.0 fans and support for MSI's Mystic Light RGB LED lighting. The manufacturer says the Lightning Z will be built with "Military Class 4" components, but didn't offer information on clock speeds or dimensions.

There's currently no word on pricing or availability information for either card, but we expect both to be among the priciest air-cooled GeForce GTX 1080 Tis. More information will surely follow when the cards are displayed at Computex next week.