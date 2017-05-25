Kingston KC1000 SSDs jump into the consumer NVMe space

Kingston has shipped M.2 SATA SSDs and PCIe NVMe drives. It has even offered M.2 NVMe drives under its HyperX gaming brand. However, we believe the new KC1000 lineup is Kingston's first M.2 NVMe offering released under its mainstream brand. This move can be interpreted as a sign that NVMe storage devices are moving from the enterprise and high-end PC arenas into the the consumer space.

The drives pack MLC flash in capacities from 240 GB all the way up to 960 GB. The largest models should offer up to 2700 MB/s of sequential read speed, 1600 MB/s of sequential write capability, and up to 190K random read IOPS and 165K random write IOPS. As usual, the parallelism of NAND flash means that the smaller drives cannot achieve the speeds of the larger units. The 240 GB drive has the same 2700 MB/s rating for sequential reads, but sequential writes can only hit 900 MB/s. Both 240 GB and 480 GB models score up to 160K IOPS in random 4K writes.

Power consumption for all drives is is a mere 0.11 W at idle but jumps to as much as 7.40 W when writing at maximum speed. As for endurance ratings, the 240 GB drive should be able to do 300 TB of writes, the 480 GB unit should be good for 550 TB, and the big 960 GB model ought to keep writing up to an even 1 PB.

All three models have Phison PS5007-E7 controllers on a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface and share the same M.2 2280 form factor. A total of six models will be offered—three bare drives, and three versions with a PCIe adapter card along with both regular and low-profile brackets. Kingston backs the drives with a five-year warranty. The KC1000 SSDs will start shipping in mid-June, though there's currently no pricing information.