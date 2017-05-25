Zotac previews plenty of petite PCs for Computex 2017

Zotac is probably more known for its mini-PCs than its graphics products. The company was doing "NUC-likes" before the NUC existed, and it continues to produce some of the more interesting mini-PCs around. At Computex, Zotac will be showing off no less than nine new takes on the Zbox idea, plus an intriguing gaming machine called MEK.

The E-series is primarily aimed at gamers and enthusiasts who need high performance. Zotac will have five new E-series machines to show off at Computex, including the EN1050K, EK51060, EK71070, ER51060, and the ER51070. The first model, the EN1050K, is externally identical to the Magnus EN1070 we reviewed. We can surmise from the model name that it probably includes a GeForce GTX 1050 or GTX 1050 Ti, but the rest of the hardware is a mystery for now.

The other four E-series machines utilize a taller chassis like that found on the EN1080 Magnus. The extra height gives them room to accommodate a standard desktop graphics card rather than having to rely on mobile-specific hardware. The two "EK" models, EK51060 and EK71070, use Kaby Lake Core i5 and i7 processors respectively. Those CPUs are paired with GeForce GTX 1060 or 1070 graphics cards depending on the model.

Meanwhile, the ER51060 and ER51070 are mini-PCs based on AMD's Ryzen processors. Zotac doesn't specify exactly which chips, although it says that the CPUs in question have a 65W TDP rating. Given that fact and the "R5" in the model numbers, we could probably make a fair guess. Besides the different internals, these machines appear to be identical to their Intel-based counterparts. That means you get a desktop-style (Zotac says "full-size") GeForce GTX 1060 or 1070 card.

The M-series comprises Zotac's bread-and-butter mini-PCs. Zotac says the M stands for "multi-function", but it could as easily be "mainstream." The company will be bringing two M-series machines to Computex, the MI553 and MA551. These two little computers are nearly identical, except that one uses a Kaby Lake Intel processor, while the other uses a 65W Ryzen CPU.

The Intel-powered MI553 comes with Thunderbolt 3 support, although it loses an HDMI port versus its Ryzen cousin for the privilege. Meanwhile, the Ryzen-based MA551 has a whole bunch of video connections. That leaves us wondering if it includes a discrete graphics card in some form, or if it will be based on an as-yet unannounced Ryzen-based APU. We're as eager to know as you are.

The smallest of Zotac's mini-PCs are the Zbox P-series, formerly known as Zbox Pico. The company calls these its smallest Zboxes yet. The info sheet refers to the PI225 as "card-sized," and while the machine appears to be a a little too big for that moniker, it's doesn't appear to be larger than a typical smartphone. Zotac PR says the passively-cooled pocket PC is "4K display ready." Another fanless pocket PC, the PI335, will also be debuting at Computex. That model is thicker and closer to what we've seen from previous Zbox P-series models.

Finally, there's the MEK Gaming PC. While this machine doesn't exactly qualify as "mini PC," it's nonetheless interesting. The MEK is Zotac's first product from its new Zotac Gaming brand. The machine appears to be a more-or-less standard Mini-ITX gaming PC. The company didn't say much about what kind of internals will be available in the, but given its expertise with cramming hardware into micro machines, we have high expectations for the MEK's firepower.