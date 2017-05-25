Acer Spin 1 and Nitro 5 laptops are ready for school season

Parents and students alike might not be ready to hear this, but back-to-school season is a few short months away. That means it's time for notebook manufacturers to update their lineups in anticipation of those end-of-summer sales events. Accordingly, Acer has a new Spin convertible and a lineup of Nitro 5 gaming notebooks to show off at Computex this year—all with affordable price tags.

The Spin 1 notebook is a thin-and-light 11.6" convertible notebook with a metal chassis. It weighs only 2.8 lbs (1.24 kg) and is 0.55" thin (14 mm), so it'll slip easily into a backpack or satchel. The touch-enabled IPS display has a resolution of 1920x1080, generally a good fit for a smaller laptop screen. Acer touts how well the notebook pairs up with a stylus and the latest tools in the Windows 10 Creators Update, though we don't know if the laptop comes with a pen.

Buyers get to pick one of Intel's "latest" (we presume seventh-generation) Pentium or Celeron processors, and 32, 64, or 128 GB of eMMC storage. The systems pack 4GB of DDR3L memory, and their battery should be good for about eight hours. Peripheral connectivity comes courtesy of a USB 3.1 port and a USB 2.0 connector. There's also an HDMI output and a microSD card slot. For networking purposes, the Spin 1 uses an 802.11ac 2x2 Wi-Fi adapter.

Users who like their notebooks served with a side of gaming might take a peek at Acer's Nitro 5 lineup. Acer equips these 15.6" notebooks with a 1920x1080 display and more horsepower than the lightweight Spin 1 models. Users can get a machine with two combinations: a choice of Kaby Lake Core i7 CPUs paired with GeForce cards up to a GTX 1050 Ti, or an AMD seventh-generation A-series processors coupled with a Radeon RX 550.

Acer says the notebooks support up to 32GB of DDR4-2400 RAM. The company doesn't say what's the baseline storage configuration, but notes that buyers have options for PCIe SSDs and an optional HDD as secondary storage. The Nitro 5s come with one USB 3.1 Type-C port, one USB 3.0 connector, two USB 2.0 ports, and an HDMI 2.0 output. Wireless networking comes by way of an 802.11ac Wi-Fi adapter with 2x2 MIMO support. The systems are kept cool with two fans that exhaust heat out the back, and have a black-and-red "gamer" style finish.

These notebooks will all start selling in July. Pricing for the Spin 1 starts at a remarkably affordable $329, while the Nitro 5 models start at $799.