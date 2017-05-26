Nvidia unveils the GeForce GTX Battlebox certification program

All told, setting up a gaming PC isn't that hard these days. It's not like back when I was a teenager and we had to fiddle with IRQ assignments, DIP switches, and jumpers. Even if you don't want to build a computer yourself, there are boutique vendors offering pre-configured hardware. Nvidia is apparently concerned that some folks aren't getting the best experience, though. The company just announced the GeForce GTX Battlebox certification program, intended to make sure buyers of prebuilt gaming PCs are getting a machine that will meet a certain performance level.

There are two tiers of GeForce GTX Battlebox. The "Essential" tier refers to a system with at least an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 8 GB of memory or more, an SSD, and at least a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB card. The Battlebox "Ultimate" tag demands at least a Core i7 or Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of DDR4 memory, an SSD, and a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. If the system includes a monitor, both Essential and Ultimate tiers require that the monitor supports G-Sync.

Nvidia says the Battlebox Essential rigs are targeted to run games like Overwatch, League of Legends, Tekken 7, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive at 60+ FPS, with detail settings at maximum, at a resolution of 1920x1080. Meanwhile, the company fairly says that the Ultimate machine should "handle everything you throw at [it]." Nvidia uses the specific example of running the upcoming Destiny 2 in 4K resolution at 60 FPS.

The Battlebox program is part of a partnership with eight boutique system builders, detailed in the image above. Several of those builders already have GeForce GTX Battlebox systems ready to go. This certification could be a convenient guideline for gerbils tired of picking system parts for friends-of-friends.