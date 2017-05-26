MSI Vortex G25VR, Infinite-A, and Pro 20EX PCs fill all niches

MSI has a wide range of products to display at Computex this year—so many, in fact, that we'll have to tackle them a few at a time. Here, we'll take a peek at the company's upcoming desktop systems. The company has a handful of desktops for the living room, home office, and workplace: the Vortex G25VR, Infinite-A, and Pro 20EX.

First on the list is the Vortex G25VR—a desktop, console-like machine aims to pack serious gaming power into a slim 2.5 L chassis. As the model name suggests, this rig's hardware should suffice to meet the strenuous demands of high-end VR gaming. MSI is still holding back details on most of the system's internals, but we know that the cooling solution involves dual exhaust fans and eight heatpipes.

The next addition to MSI's fleet of gaming desktops is the Infinite A. With its tempered glass side panel, bold angles on the front and top of the chassis, and rainbow-colored adornments, the system's presentation is nothing if not striking. The Infinite A packs the latest iteration of MSI's Silent Storm Cooling thermal solution, which uses multiple air chambers to exhaust heat efficiently and, as MSI puts it, as quietly "as an assassin." The company says the system is easily upgradeable. According to Tom's Hardware, the Infinite A comes with a B250-based motherboard, a Core i7-7700 CPU, and a GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. There's apparently a front-mounted HDMI port for easily connecting a VR headset, too.

Finally, MSI is giving some attention to its business clients with its lineup of MSI Pro 20EX all-in-ones. Here, MSI sheds the "gamer" aesthetic in favor of simple lines, a crystal frame, and a minimalist metal base. We have some details on the Pro 20EX 7M model. This particular machine comes with a choice of Core i3-7100 or Core i7-5400 CPUs. There are two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots available that can take in up to 32GB of RAM. For storage purposes, there's a 2.5" bay and an M.2 slot. The 20" display has a resolution of 1600x900. More information on these desktops should emerge as Computex heats up next week.