Acer sprinkles the Iconia Tab 10 with quantum dots

Acer will be showing more than PCs, laptops, and displays at Computex. The company is also bringing a couple of new 10" Android tablets. The Iconia Tab 10 (A3-A50) has four forward-facing speakers and a whiz-bang quantum-dot display for increased maximum brightness and color saturation. Meanwhile, the Iconia One 10 (B3-A40FHD) sports two USB-OTG ports, letting users simultaneously charge the tablet and use USB peripherals like a mouse, keyboard, or flash drive. Don't mistake the new models for the existing Iconia 10, model A3-A30-18P1. That one has a "regular" IPS display and an Intel Atom SoC.

We know that both tablets will be built around quad-core Mediatek SoCs, suggesting that they won't target the top range of the Android tablet market. Both models come with Android Nougat and some Acer-specific features, like gestures to wake up the device with a specific app in the foreground, a three-finger pinch to take a screen shot, and an EZ Mode that restricts application usage to whitelisted apps when the tablet is given over to a child.

Acer is staying mum on technical details like screen resolution, memory, and storage capacities. We expect more will be revealed once Computex starts next week.