Deals of the week: lots of motherboards and a cheap GTX 1080

Greeting, gerbil boys and gerbil girls! The large amount of news published yesterday probably tipped you off to the fact that Computex 2017 is about to start. We're making doomsday preparations around TR HQ, readying up for the inevitable deluge of announcements and press releases. So far we have three boxes of matches and five cans of baked beans. I think we're on the right track for surviving next week. Despite all the prep work underway, we still managed to scavenge some hardware deals for your perusal. Here you go.

Gigabyte offers about a bazillion different motherboards, but today we'd like to turn your attention towards two specific models. The Aorus GA-Z270X Gaming K5 is a pretty spiffy offering with USB 3.1 Type-C and Type-A ports, dual M.2 sockets, a Killer E2500 Ethernet controller, and an ALC1220 audio codec with TI op-amps. Oh, right, and RGB LED lighting. Newegg will sell you this board for only $159.99 after promo code EMCSRFCF6, and there's a $20 mail-in rebate to sweeten the pot.



is a pretty spiffy offering with USB 3.1 Type-C and Type-A ports, dual M.2 sockets, a Killer E2500 Ethernet controller, and an ALC1220 audio codec with TI op-amps. Oh, right, and RGB LED lighting. Newegg will sell you this board for only $159.99 after promo code EMCSRFCF6, and there's a $20 mail-in rebate to sweeten the pot. If you're thinking of building an AMD rig instead, the Gigabyte Aorus GA-AX370 Gaming K5 shares most of the above board's characteristics, except you get more USB ports, only one M.2 slot, and Ethernet connectivity uses an Intel chip instead. There's also an external clock generator for easy RAM overclocking. Grab this board from Newegg for $159.99. That $20 rebate card makes an appearance again here, too.



shares most of the above board's characteristics, except you get more USB ports, only one M.2 slot, and Ethernet connectivity uses an Intel chip instead. There's also an external clock generator for easy RAM overclocking. Grab this board from Newegg for $159.99. That $20 rebate card makes an appearance again here, too. You may prefer Asus gear to Gigabyte. We're only happy to oblige. Take a look at this here Asus ROG Strix Z270F motherboard . It comes with a pretty black paintjob, USB 3.1 Type-A and Type-C ports, an Intel I219-V Ethernet controller, metal-reinforced PCIe slots, and the requisite RGB LED lighting. The ALC S1220A codec should be music to your ears, too. This board is selling for $159.99 at Newegg.



. It comes with a pretty black paintjob, USB 3.1 Type-A and Type-C ports, an Intel I219-V Ethernet controller, metal-reinforced PCIe slots, and the requisite RGB LED lighting. The ALC S1220A codec should be music to your ears, too. This board is selling for $159.99 at Newegg. If you want something a little more affordable but by no means "cheap", then look no further than the MSI Z270 Gaming Plus . This board has a metal-reinforced PCIe slot, an Intel I219-V Ethernet controller, and an M.2 socket. It can be yours for a mere $104.99 at Newegg, and there's a $10 rebate card on offer.



. This board has a metal-reinforced PCIe slot, an Intel I219-V Ethernet controller, and an M.2 socket. It can be yours for a mere $104.99 at Newegg, and there's a $10 rebate card on offer. Everyone wants a high-end graphics card, but not everyone can afford one. Until today, that is. The Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 has a triple-fan cooler and a boost clock of at least 1771 MHz in OC mode. The card's best characteristic? Its price: only $459.99 at Newegg, an insane deal for a card that commanded over $600 not that long ago.



has a triple-fan cooler and a boost clock of at least 1771 MHz in OC mode. The card's best characteristic? Its price: only $459.99 at Newegg, an insane deal for a card that commanded over $600 not that long ago. There couldn't be a deals post without a storage deal. The Crucial MX300 525GB SSD has been a mainstay of our System Guides thanks to its near-perfect combination of performance and price, and Newegg is running a deal on it today. You can buy one for $143.99, an enticing offer considering SSDs' recent price surge.



has been a mainstay of our System Guides thanks to its near-perfect combination of performance and price, and Newegg is running a deal on it today. You can buy one for $143.99, an enticing offer considering SSDs' recent price surge. Finally, here's something for working on the go. The Asus Zenbook Flip UX360CA-UBM2T-GD ultra-thin convertible packs a Core m3-6Y30 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and both Type-A and Type-C USB ports. This class of machine would usually set you back well north of $750, but not today. Newegg is selling the version with a light gold finish (quite pretty actually) for only $599.00. Get it while it's hot.

There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.