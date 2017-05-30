My Bucket's Got a Hole Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 1:15 PM on May 30, 2017


Sometimes holes in a bucket are a good thing.

PC hardware and computing

  1. MSI Z270 Gaming Pro Carbon motherboard preview @ PC Perspective
  2. AMD Ryzen 5 1600 CPU review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. Kingston DCP1000 enterprise NVME SSD review @ The SSD Review
  4. GeForce GTX 970 & Radeon R9 390: are they still game? @ TechSpot
  5. AMD Ryzen 5 1400 3.2 GHz review @ TechPowerUp
  6. Tobii Eye tracker 4C review @ KitGuru
  7. Reviews—Seasonic Prime Platinum 1000W @ JonnyGuru
  8. Review: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 and Ryzen 5 1600 @    Hexus
  9. The definitive AMD Ryzen 7 real-world gaming guide @ HardOCP
  10. Corsair Commander PRO review @ Guru3D
  11. Alienware 15 review: Bigger, but not necessarily better @ Engadget

Games and VR

  1. The great American summer vacation now includes VR @ Polygon
  2. 13 recent games that run well on terrible laptops @ Rock Paper Shotgun ("well")
  3. Far Cry 5 trailer reveals doomsday cult, planes, bears & 2018 release date @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Tree-climbing goats have unusual way to spread seeds @ New Atlas
  2. Bluetooth boxing game knocks out passive screen time @ New Atlas
  3. ESP32 hamster wheel tracker tweets workout stats @ Hack A Day (likely works for gerbils too)
  4. Hack A Day portable console bundle: HDMIified GBA, Game Gear with video output, Gamecube in a GBA SP

Tech news and culture

  1. Ars tests out Amazon's first pick-up grocery store in the world @ Ars Technica
  2. Apple co-founder thinks Apple is now too big a company to come up with the next big thing @ Slashdot

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Cheese-rolling veteran equals all-time record @ BBC News
  2. iKBC F87 RGB keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
