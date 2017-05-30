My Bucket's Got a Hole Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 1:15 PM on May 30, 2017
Sometimes holes in a bucket are a good thing.
PC hardware and computing
- MSI Z270 Gaming Pro Carbon motherboard preview @ PC Perspective
- AMD Ryzen 5 1600 CPU review @ Tom's Hardware
- Kingston DCP1000 enterprise NVME SSD review @ The SSD Review
- GeForce GTX 970 & Radeon R9 390: are they still game? @ TechSpot
- AMD Ryzen 5 1400 3.2 GHz review @ TechPowerUp
- Tobii Eye tracker 4C review @ KitGuru
- Reviews—Seasonic Prime Platinum 1000W @ JonnyGuru
- Review: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 and Ryzen 5 1600 @ Hexus
- The definitive AMD Ryzen 7 real-world gaming guide @ HardOCP
- Corsair Commander PRO review @ Guru3D
- Alienware 15 review: Bigger, but not necessarily better @ Engadget
Games and VR
- The great American summer vacation now includes VR @ Polygon
- 13 recent games that run well on terrible laptops @ Rock Paper Shotgun ("well")
- Far Cry 5 trailer reveals doomsday cult, planes, bears & 2018 release date @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Tree-climbing goats have unusual way to spread seeds @ New Atlas
- Bluetooth boxing game knocks out passive screen time @ New Atlas
- ESP32 hamster wheel tracker tweets workout stats @ Hack A Day (likely works for gerbils too)
- Hack A Day portable console bundle: HDMIified GBA, Game Gear with video output, Gamecube in a GBA SP
Tech news and culture
- Ars tests out Amazon's first pick-up grocery store in the world @ Ars Technica
- Apple co-founder thinks Apple is now too big a company to come up with the next big thing @ Slashdot
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Cheese-rolling veteran equals all-time record @ BBC News
- iKBC F87 RGB keyboard review @ TechPowerUp