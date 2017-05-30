MSI joins the X299 party with mobos for every taste

Intel took the wraps off its Core X-series CPUs and X299 platform this morning, and MSI is ready with three X299 motherboards to host those CPUs. We'll be meeting with MSI later this week to learn more about its X299 hardware, but for now, take a gander at the X299 Gaming M7 ACK, the X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC, and the X299 Tomahawk.

The X299 Gaming M7 ACK sits atop MSI's X299 lineup, and it debuts the company's M.2 Shield Frozr heatsink design. This combination chipset-and-storage heatsink purportedly prevents PCIe storage devices hooked up to this board's twin M.2 slots from throttling. This high-end X299 board also boasts a 10+1+1-phase VRM design that MSI calls "DigitAll," plus a "Turbo" version of the LGA 2066 socket. This board also features twin Killer Gigabit Ethernet ports, plus a Killer 1535 Wi-Fi adapter.

MSI touts the X299 Gaming Pro Carbon AC as a modder's delight. Expect interchangeable heatsink covers and mounting points for 3D-printed accessories from this X299 board. Of course, MSI's Mystic Light RGB LED system is along for the ride, and a pair of M.2 Shield heatsinks could keep hot PCIe storage running at its maximum potential for longer.

If understated looks and high performance are more your speed, the X299 Tomahawk might be just the ticket. This board sports stainless-steel heatsinks (including an integrated M.2 Shield and chipset cooler), metal-reinforced PCIe slots, and a front-panel USB 3.1 header. Stay tuned for more details of MSI's X299 lineup later this week.