EVGA's X299 motherboards go big for Core X

Today's the release party for Intel's Core-X series CPUs and the corresponding X299 chipset, and everyone's dressed to the nines for the event. Joining the extravaganza of X299 motherboards announced today are three boards from EVGA ready to put those massive, power-hungry CPUs to work.

The EVGA X299 Dark headlines the trio. EVGA equipped this massive E-ATX board with a broad array of overclocking tools. An efficient 14-phase VRM supplies power to the CPU, and the board tracks temperatures across ten zones. Catering to builders who like to tinker on an open bench, EVGA bundled a bench stand plate in the box, placed a voltage display on the board, and provided onboard power, reset, and CMOS clear buttons. Builders looking to push their memory to the limits can install quad-channel DDR4 clocked up to 4133 MT/s.

A large cooling solution with a fan covers the two M-key and one E-key M.2 slots. Users who fancy other connectors for their storage devices won't be disappointed, as the X299 Dark also has 8 SATA ports and 2 U.2 connectors. Ethernet connectivity is handled by a pair of Intel Ethernet NICs. The motherboard supports up to 10 USB 3.0 ports, two USB 3.1 ports, and four USB 2.0 ports. Audio magic is provided by Creative's "quad-core" Core3D audio processor.

EVGA's X299 FTW K motherboard has a bit more razzle and dazzle than the utilitarian X299 Dark. It's also in the EATX form factor, but decks out its I/O shroud and chipset heatsink with RGB LEDs and provides a header for blinkenlichten-equipped fans. More practically, the board offers eight slots for DDR4 DIMMs and uses the same VRMs showcased in the X299 Dark. The FTW K has the same storage connectors as model above but doesn't include the M.2 cooling solution. Ethernet connections come courtesy of a Killer E2500 NIC and an Intel Gigabit NIC.

EVGA doesn't expect that all users are going to have an enormous case that can swallow up an EATX motherboard. The EVGA X299 Micro board brings the new chipset's power to the microATX form factor. Like its larger brethren, the X299 Micro employs EVGA's new VRM pack and supports memory clocked up to 4133 MT/s. With less board space available, the X299 loses a few of the niceties offered by the other models. It still has both M-key and an E-key M.2 slots, along with a U.2 port. EVGA did squeeze in dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi in addition to the Intel Ethernet NIC, and provides a fleet of USB ports including two of the USB 3.1 Type-C variety.

Other than a promise that these motherboards are coming soon, EVGA hasn't tipped its hand on prices, nor when we should expect them to be available.