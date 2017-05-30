Speed meets subtlety in EVGA's SC15 gaming laptop

If you're like me, you like to play video games, and you can't be bothered carrying around two laptops. That makes us the perfect candidates for a machine like EVGA's new SC15 gaming laptop. Despite having legitimate gamer credentials in the form of a Core i7-7700HQ CPU and a GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, this 15.6" laptop wouldn't look out of place in a boardroom.

That's entirely intentional, according to EVGA. The aim of the SC15 was apparently to blend subtle style with superior performance. Besides the aforementioned hardware, the SC15 also comes kitted out with 16GB of 2400MT/s DDR4 memory, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and a 1TB hard drive. Intel chips power both the machine's Wi-Fi and Ethernet connections. The SC15's display is an IPS LCD with 1920x1080 resolution that refreshes at up to 120 Hz. Lending further credibility to this machine's claim of gaming prowess, the display packs Nvidia's Mobile G-Sync variable refresh tech.

Lest you be afraid that your buddies will mock your SC15 for its stodgy looks, never fear—the laptop's keyboard has per-key RGB LED backlighting. The backlight can be configured in four separate zones. If you aren't satisfied with the built-in hardware, hook up your own using three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Type-C connector, an HDMI 2.0 output, and a mini-DisplayPort. Curiously, even though the pictures clearly show a Thunderbolt logo, EVGA makes no mention of it.

The company also doesn't talk about the SC15's battery size or duration. However, it does offer warranty coverage for the machine for two years, and a dead pixel warranty that accounts for any single bright, stuck, or dead pixel. EVGA says the SC15 is coming soon.