Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ display takes quantum dots to 200 Hz

Asus' ROG Swift PG35VQ packs pretty much every buzzword one could hope for with respect to a top-of-the-line gaming monitor in 2017. The 35" ultra-wide 21:9 display has a quantum-dot infused panel with a 3440x1440 resolution, can hit refresh rates up to 200 Hz, and has support for Nvidia's G-Sync adaptive refresh rate tech.

The ROG Swift PQ35VQ complies with the HDR10 specification and offers the required 1000 cd/m² of maximum brightness. Asus says that the display also has "support" for the DCI-P3 color space, but doesn't specify its coverage range. The PQ35VQ offers localized dimming provided by 512 LEDs, meaning that the extra brightness likely won't come at the expense of dark blacks. For reference, the ROG Swift PG27UQ has 384 LEDs behind its smaller 27" panel. Gamers looking to build arrays of these monitors will also appreciate its the slim bezels.

Since the PG35VQ is an Asus ROG part in the year 2017, there's Aura-compatible RGB LED illumination as part of the package. The monitor's stand shines a ROG logo down onto the supporting surface and the back of the monitor sports a large ROG logo backlit with RGB LEDs.

Asus wasn't ready to talk about pricing or a release schedule, but all the buzzwords in the specs list mean that pricing will certainly be set at a premium. Interested gerbils should start saving.