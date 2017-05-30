Ballistix Tactical Tracer RGB memory is visible from afar

Judging by recent product launches, the most important feature in a new stick of memory these days isn't speed, reliability, or capacity. You know what it is: RGB LEDs. Ballistix has now joined the epic rave party taking place inside our computer cases with its new Tactical Tracer DDR4 RGB memory.

Unsurprisingly, Ballistix is targeting this memory at gamers. The sticks come in speeds starting at 2666 MT/s and include XMP profiles. Ballistix hasn't published any information yet about latencies or voltages, but we're expecting these characteristics to be in line with the existing Tactical DDR4 sticks the company already has on offer.

The RGB LEDs can be customized using the Ballistix Memory Overview Display software, though the company says the lighting is compatible with third-party software like Asus Aura, Aorus RGB Fusion, and MSI Mystic Light. These DIMMs have a small leg up on their competition, though—the top bar can be removed and customized using 3D-printable models that Ballistix will make available on its website.

Ballistix says the Tactical Tracer DDR4 RGB memory will be available in the third quarter of this year, but hasn't yet made pricing information available.