Samsung Notebook 9 Pro S is ready for writing

Last year was a rough one for Samsung's S Pen input device, owing mostly to the firestorm surrounding the company's co-flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. This year is on pace to be better for Samsung's stylus, thanks to the rumored introduction of the Note 8 handset and the company's Computex unveiling of the Notebook 9 Pro S. The notebook comes standard with an S Pen and has an all-new body with a 360° hinge. The S Pen has picked up two new abilities, too: it can now detect 4000 levels of pressure and has support for Windows Ink pen input.

The Notebook 9 Pro S' screen can fold all the way around to the back of the laptop's body, in the style of Lenovo's Yoga and HP's Envy x360 mobile machines. Samsung will offer 13.3" and 15" takes on the Notebook 9 Pro S. Both will pack Intel Core i7-7500U processors along with 256 GB SSDs and 1920x1080 touchscreens. The screens have a reported 178° viewing angle, so we assume their panels are based on IPS or VA technology. The 13.3" packs 8GB of RAM, and the built-in Intel IGP gives the pixels their marching orders. Meanwhile, the 15" notebook comes with 16GB of RAM and an AMD Radeon RX 540 graphics card with 512 stream processors.

All Notebook 9 Pro S laptops come with 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1, though there's no Ethernet jack. For peripheral connectivity, there's a USB 3.1 Type-C port and two USB 3.0 Type-A ports. The machine can use either USB 3.1 Type-C port or the DC barrel jack for charging. The onboard 720p webcam supports Windows Hello for facial recognition logins.

The 13.3" model measures 12.2" wide, 8.5" deep, and 0.63" tall, and tips the scales at 2.9 lbs (or 1.3 kg). The 15" model is 13.7" x 9.4" x 0.7" and weighs in at 3.8 lbs (1.7 kg). Both versions come with a 54 Wh internal battery. The laptops ship with Windows 10 Home, despite the presence of the word Pro in the product name. Samsung didn't offer pricing or availability for either Notebook 9 Pro S, but we'd expect to see both varieties in stores before the end of the year.