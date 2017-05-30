AMD plans a summer of fun with RX Vega and Threadripper

At its press conference this morning in Taipei, AMD gave us a look at a broad range of upcoming products. Let's get the most important news out of the way first: AMD's Radeon RX Vega card (or cards) will arrive at the ACM SIGGRAPH conference, running from July 30 to August 3. As we learned at the company's Financial Analyst Day recently, the Radeon RX Vega won't be the first Vega card to launch. That honor goes to the Vega Frontier Edition, arriving June 27.

To give the most demanding PC users a platform suitable for powering Vega, Ryzen Threadripper CPUs will offer up to 16 cores and 32 threads. Unlike Intel's Core X-series CPUs and their stratified peripheral expansion options, builders with a thirst for PCIe lanes can rest easy regarding a couple major specs of Threadripper. These chips will all offer 64 PCIe lanes and quad-channel memory. Asus' Zenith Extreme motherboard offers one look at how those resources will be put to use.

AMD showed the Threadripper platform in action with four Radeon Vega Frontier Edition graphics cards in tow. That system was running a photorealistic scene in Blender, rendered by AMD's ProRender plugin. AMD didn't say how much one would have to pay to obtain a similar system, but we do know that all the parts will be available later this summer.

AMD also reiterated its performance goals for its Ryzen Mobile CPUs: 50% higher CPU performance over an unspecified seventh-generation APU, 40% higher graphics performance over the Radeon IGP from that same APU, and 50% lower power consumption. For the first time, the company showed off a Ryzen Mobile package with Zen cores and Vega graphics on-die.

To show that Ryzen Mobile is a going concern, AMD brought out a prototype thin-and-light notebook with a convertible hinge. Despite its slim chassis, AMD said this notebook boasts four cores and eight threads of computing power alongside its Vega IGP. Expect to see similar systems for consumers in the second half of this year and for businesses in the first half of 2018.