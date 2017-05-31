MSI X299 SLI Plus is ready for heavy lifting

Nothing shakes up the hardware market quite like a processor launch. In advance of Intel's Core X-series processors, manufacturers have been keeping us busy with a rapid-fire succession of new X299 motherboards. In addition to the slate of boards announced yesterday, MSI has another variant to add to the mix: the X299 SLI Plus.

The X299 SLI Plus is a spacious ATX motherboard designed for systems that need a lot of memory and even more GPU horsepower. Builders can populate the board's eight memory slots with up to 128GB of quad-channel DDR4 RAM. MSI claims that the motherboard's optimized traces and isolated memory circuits help ensure stable memory performance even at high frequencies. As users may well be loading up the board with heavy graphics cards, MSI used steel to reinforce the PCI-e slots. Other niceties include titanium chokes and ESD protection around the mounting holes.

In the storage department, there are dual M.2 slots with support for Intel's Optane memory, along with a U.2 connector and eight SATA ports. The board also ships with a cooling solution for one of the M.2 slots. The rear I/O panel provides further connectivity with a USB 3.1 Type-C port and nine previous-generation USB connectors. Ethernet connections come courtesy of dual Intel Ethernet adapters, while audio services are provided by a Realtek ALC12220 codec.

As with many of our other motherboard announcements this week, we don't have information on pricing and availability. Do expect manufacturers to get these products onto shelves in time to be purchased alongside Intel's Core X processors, though.