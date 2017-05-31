QNAP TS-x77 NAS units virtualize with Ryzen

AMD's Zen architecture is finding its way into all kind of new homes at Computex this year. To date, AMD's Ryzen chips have mostly been found in PCs built by enthusiasts and custom PC builders. We have seen Ryzen in laptops, future Zen-based APUs, Dell all-in-one PCs, and now in QNAP's TS-x77 NAS boxes. The TS-677 is a six-bay model, the TS-877 can accept up to eight drives, and the TS-1277 has a whopping 12 drive bays.

The TS-x77 machines are available with AMD Ryzen 7 1700 eight-core, Ryzen 5 1600 six-core, and Ryzen 5 1400 four-core CPUs, all of which offer simultaneous multi-threading. Memory capacities range from 8 GB all the way up to 64 GB. All three models sport four Gigabit Ethernet jacks, with optional 10 GbE and 40 GbE connections by way of PCIe add-in cards. Two PCIe 3.0 x4 slots and one PCIe 3.0 x8 slot are provided. The x8 slot can be used for a graphics card for display output, transcoding, or hardware pass-through for virtualization.

All those hard drives can be set up RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, 50, or 60 arrays to provide the necessary blend of speed, capacity, and redundancy for the buyer's needs. Up to four 2.5" bays and a pair of M.2 SATA slots are also provided for cache acceleration or a pool of high-speed storage. The product datasheet has additional details about standard and optional features.

As one might expect from machines with Ryzen processors, the TS-x77 boxes are capable of more than just serving up files over a network connection. The NAS machines can also host virtual machines or application containers, provide full-content search capabilities, and can be used in conjunction with IP cameras as a surveillance DVR. Centralized management features are available through the company's QRM+ and Q'center software suites.

QNAP did not provide pricing or availability information for the TS-x77 lineup, but the boxes' capabilities suggest pricing will be set a premium.