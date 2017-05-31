Asus ROG debuts an all-AMD laptop with Ryzen 7 inside

Should you need eight CPU cores in a laptop for whatever reason, your only option until now was a machine even thicker and heavier than the fattest of gaming laptops. Fortunately for you—and for AMD fans all over the world—Asus ROG has developed a laptop powered by a Ryzen 7 eight-core CPU and a Radeon RX 580 graphics card. Meet the ROG Strix GL702ZC.

Of course, the specs above are the top configuration. Asus will also be selling the GL702ZC with Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 3 processors inside. As far as we can tell, the CPUs inside the laptop use the same silicon as their desktop counterparts—assuming they're not even exactly the same units. Asus does say that the GL702ZC is "practically a desktop under the hood," after all. The company makes no mention of alternative graphics hardware offerings, but we know the laptop will be available with up to 32GB of DDR4 memory at 2400 MT/s, NVMe SSDs up to 512GB, and a free 2.5" drive bay.

The 17.3" IPS matte-coated display will be available in 3840x2160 resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate, or 1920x1080 resolution with 75 Hz or 120 Hz refresh rates. All of the displays will have Freesync support, although the feature's benefits may be a little muted on the 60 Hz screens.

Packing all that hardware into a laptop would be impressive enough, but it's even more so given that the ROG Strix GL702ZC isn't a giant brick. It does use a 17.3" screen, which means the footprint isn't tiny. Still, it's only 1.3" thick and weighs less than 7 lbs (3.2 kg). Compared to other gaming laptops packing desktop-class hardware, that's downright svelte. If the ROG Strix GL702ZC looks like exactly what you need, Asus says you'll be able to pick one up "later this summer."