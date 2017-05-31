Thermaltake lights up Computex with its latest round of hardware

If there's one company that unabashedly turns ordinary computer hardware into eye-catching showpieces, it's Thermaltake. The company's Computex lineup this year is true to form. Thermaltake has a new power supply, a chassis, and an all-in-one liquid CPU coolers on display this year. But be ready, as these aren't modest, blend-in-with-the-office-crowd pieces of hardware. These are made to draw some attention.

First up is Thermaltake's latest entrant to its Toughpower power supply series. The "Toughpower iRGB Plus 1250W Titanium—TT Premium Edition" stands out from the crowd due to its long name, perforated panels, and RGB LED-illuminated 140-mm fan. It's also an efficient, fully-featured PSU. With 1250W on tap, it'll take quite a system to tax its potential. The unit carries an 80 Plus Titanium certification and offers a full suite of industrial-grade electrical protections. The cabling is fully modular, and there's a USB port for providing users with tools for real-time performance monitoring and control. At 7.9" (20 cm) deep, it's not a small unit, so it'll require a case with a fair amount of clearance.

Speaking of large cases, Thermaltake's View 71 TG Edition PC chassis could accommodate that monster Toughpower PSU and leave some room to spare. This big-boned case supports E-ATX motherboards, CPU coolers up to 190 mm tall, and graphics cards up to 16.1" long (41 cm). The case's remarkable size isn't what makes it a showstopper, though. The View 71 TG Edition sports not one but four tempered glass panels, giving friends, coworkers, and passersby an intimate look into the top, front, and sides of the system.

With all those windows and interior space, this chassis is just begging for an eye-catching cooling system. The case ships with two pre-installed 140-mm fans, but is capable of fitting three extra 120-mm fans in the front, three more in the top, one in the rear, and two on the bottom panel. Builders looking for a spot for the radiator of an AIO cooler will almost certainly find what they need, as the chassis can fit massive 420-mm radiators in both the front and top panels.

Perhaps you're in need of a head-turning AIO liquid CPU cooler to go with that chassis. As it turns out, Thermaltake is also releasing the Floe Riing RGB TT Premium Edition, a lineup of AIO coolers with an RGB LED-equipped waterblock to go with a trio of similarly-colorful fans. Thermaltake offers these AIO coolers with 240-mm, 280-mm, or 360-mm radiators. Software controls allow users to personalize the lighting, monitor the system's performance, and track CPU temperatures.

Thermaltake hasn't yet released availability or pricing for these three products, but more information should make it to the company's website soon.