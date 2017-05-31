Tower over the competition with Phanteks' Evolv Shift cases

Back when I was reviewing the Corsair One, everyone kept asking me if the nautically-named company would be selling that machine's chassis separately. The answer (at least at that time) was no, but if you're after that sort of look then maybe Phanteks can help you out. At Computex, the company's showing off the Evolv Shift and Evolv Shift X, a pair of cases that strongly resemble Corsair's tower of power. Bit-tech.net got some hands-on time with them, and we're bringing you the highlights.

Although the Corsair One and the Evolv Shift have superficially-similar casing, that's only as far as the comparison goes. Corsair assembled the One such that all of its ports were on the back of the machine more or less as you'd expect. The Evolv Shift cases, on the other hand, have a completely different internal configuration. All the hardware is mounted in a "hanging" fashion, so the ports are facing upward. There's a hole in the rear panel for you to feed cables through. The thick grille that obscures the cable mess coming out of the back (now the top) of the motherboard can be flipped up for easy access to the ports.

The Evolv Shift and Evolv Shift X can take Mini-ITX motherboards and "full length" graphics cards. The graphics card connects to the motherboard via a riser cable and lays parallel behind it, so its ports end up right next to the motherboard's. The bottom chamber of the Shift can mount three 2.5" drives and a 3.5" spinner, while the Shift X's larger base can accept four 2.5" devices and a pair of 3.5" drives. Either case can take in three 140-mm or 120-mm fans in the front and another of either size in the bottom. The company showed Hexus.net a system running in the Evolv Shift apparently built with two separate closed-loop liquid coolers.

Corsair's machine uses its side panels as intakes for two massive radiators. You won't be doing that in the Evolv Shift or Evolv Shift X, as the side panels are made entirely of tempered glass. Using the cases as intended—that is, standing up—gives them a tiny 6.7" by 10.6" (17 cm x 27 cm) footprint. The Evolv Shift is 19" tall (48 cm), while the Shift X is 26" tall (65 cm). That gives the larger case room for standard ATX power supplies. Its smaller sibling requires SFX-L units.

Phanteks also has a more typical case coming out called the Eclipse P300. This enclosure looks like a pretty standard ATX enclosure save for the tempered glass side panel. Despite the glass window and the modern dual-chamber construction, Phanteks says the P300 is expected to go on sale for just $60. The more exotic Evolv Shift and Evolv Shift X should be available in August for $110 and $160 respectively.