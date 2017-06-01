Say Something Nice Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:00 PM on June 1, 2017

PC hardware and computing

  1. Rise of the Tomb Raider gets a Ryzen performance update @ PC Perspective
  2. Acer XR382CQK curved FreeSync monitor review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. AZIO Armato Gaming Keyboard review @ Think Computers
  4. EKWB Fluid Gaming 240G kit review @ TechPowerUp
  5. Review: MSI GT72VR 7RE Dominator Pro @ Hexus
  6. EK Fluid Gaming A240G CPU & GPU liquid cooling review @ Guru3D
  7. Origin PC Chronos review: a powerful small form factor desktop PC for 4K Gaming @ HotHardware

Games and VR

  1. Argo charts a new path for Arma into old battlegrounds @ Quarter To Three
  2. Wot I Think: Toyko 42 @ Rock Paper Shotgun (it's so pretty, too bad about the camera)
  3. Offblast! Take-Two buy Kerbal Space Program @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  4. The Pokémon Company posts net profit 26 times bigger than last year @ Nintendo Life (I wonder why...)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Inside a microswitch @ Hack A Day
  2. Paul Allen showed off his new rocket-launching plane today, and it’s BIG @ Ars Technica
  3. Long-standing mystery solved: why do flamingoes rest on one leg? @ New Atlas
  4. Rooftop CO² capture system pipes greenhouse emissions to a greenhouse @ New Atlas (anyone remember the episode of seaQuest DSV where the planetary CO² scrubbers were targeted by genetically-modified humans because they didn't need as much oxygen as 'stock' humans to survive?)

Tech news and culture

  1. Amazon is refunding up to $70 million in-app purchases made by kids @ Slashdot
  2. Giant American fighting robot beats up a Toyota Prius @ New Atlas (counting this as 'culture')
  3. Apple is manufacturing a Siri speaker to compete against Google Home, Amazon Echo @ Slashdot
  4. Steve Ballmer: we should have turned Microsoft into a "world-class hardware company" @ Ars Technica

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Robots, pizza, and sensory overload: the Chuck E. Cheese origin story @ fastcompany.com
  2. Cooler Master MasterFan Pro RGB review @ KitGuru
