Say Something Nice Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:00 PM on June 1, 2017
PC hardware and computing
- Rise of the Tomb Raider gets a Ryzen performance update @ PC Perspective
- Acer XR382CQK curved FreeSync monitor review @ Tom's Hardware
- AZIO Armato Gaming Keyboard review @ Think Computers
- EKWB Fluid Gaming 240G kit review @ TechPowerUp
- Review: MSI GT72VR 7RE Dominator Pro @ Hexus
- EK Fluid Gaming A240G CPU & GPU liquid cooling review @ Guru3D
- Origin PC Chronos review: a powerful small form factor desktop PC for 4K Gaming @ HotHardware
Games and VR
- Argo charts a new path for Arma into old battlegrounds @ Quarter To Three
- Wot I Think: Toyko 42 @ Rock Paper Shotgun (it's so pretty, too bad about the camera)
- Offblast! Take-Two buy Kerbal Space Program @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- The Pokémon Company posts net profit 26 times bigger than last year @ Nintendo Life (I wonder why...)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Inside a microswitch @ Hack A Day
- Paul Allen showed off his new rocket-launching plane today, and it’s BIG @ Ars Technica
- Long-standing mystery solved: why do flamingoes rest on one leg? @ New Atlas
- Rooftop CO² capture system pipes greenhouse emissions to a greenhouse @ New Atlas (anyone remember the episode of seaQuest DSV where the planetary CO² scrubbers were targeted by genetically-modified humans because they didn't need as much oxygen as 'stock' humans to survive?)
Tech news and culture
- Amazon is refunding up to $70 million in-app purchases made by kids @ Slashdot
- Giant American fighting robot beats up a Toyota Prius @ New Atlas (counting this as 'culture')
- Apple is manufacturing a Siri speaker to compete against Google Home, Amazon Echo @ Slashdot
- Steve Ballmer: we should have turned Microsoft into a "world-class hardware company" @ Ars Technica
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Robots, pizza, and sensory overload: the Chuck E. Cheese origin story @ fastcompany.com
- Cooler Master MasterFan Pro RGB review @ KitGuru