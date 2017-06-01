Riotoro arrives at Computex bearing cases and peripherals

Riotoro announced this week a set of new cases and peripherals set to launch later this year, all with the company's usual black-and-red styling and some nice-looking tempered glass. The company hasn't listed these products on its website just yet, so specs are sparse.

The company has three new cases on offer, ranging from a full tower down to an ultra-compact PC case. The CR1288 Prism builds off of the existing CR1280 design and offers a host of enhancements. Newly-integrated RGB LED lighting and fans can be controlled through the front panel. Inside, the case includes two 140-mm fans and a 120-mm spinner. There are mount points for additional fans and radiators up to 280 mm in size.

Riotoro says the cable routing and CPU cutouts make for easier installation compared to the CR1280, too. Instead of a clear tempered-glass panel on the side, the company went with a tinted look this time around. There's a PSU shroud that can pull double duty as a spot to stow unsightly cabling.

The CR500 mid-tower case offers up a tempered-glass window and promises tool-free installation. Like the model above, the CR500 has a PSU shroud to hide some of those cables and separate airflow. Also like its bigger brother, there are mount points for both 120- and 140-mm fans. There's a bit less room for radiators, though—240-mm units are the biggest this case can accept.

The smallest of the three cases is the CR1088. This model focuses on keeping its footprint down. The total dimensions are 15.7" deep by 9" wide by 14.1" high, though the case can take in ATX motherboards and power supplies and should have room for full-length graphics cards. The CR1088 comes with three 120-mm fans—two at the front and one at the back—as well as additional radiator mount points. Riotoro hasn't specified the maximum radiator size this case allows, though. Since the CR1088 is a a compact case, space is at a premium, so the company specifically calls out the its drive capacity: two 3.5" spinners and two 2.5" drives.

On the peripheral side of things, the company has an RGB LED-infused keyboard and a mouse on offer. Riotoro calls the keyboard the Ghostwriter Elite Prism. The clicker comes with all the bells and whistles required of a contemporary mechanical keyboard. The board will be available with Cherry MX Red or Cherry MX Silent keyswitches. The RGB LED lighting can be controlled on a per-key basis. Function keys pull double duty as media controls on the Ghostwriter, while volume is controlled with a separate roller. Additional niceties include a detachable magnetic wristrest and a USB pass-through port.

The Aurox Prism mouse is a fairly standard offering as far as gaming mice go these days. A Pixart PWM3330 optical sensor tracks motion, and its sensitivity can be adjusted up to 10,000 DPI. The body has eight programmable buttons, an aluminum scroll wheel with a rubber grip, and a side-mounted "sniper" button.

With the exception of the mouse, Riotoro has all the hardware slated for a third-quarter release. The CR1288 Prism tower case will be available for $160. The CR500 case will go for $80, while the compact CR1088 will set you back $90. The Ghostwriter Elite Prism keyboard should be priced at $160. The Aurox Prism mouse is set to hit the market in June for $40 in a black finish and $45 in white. Additionally, Riotoro has announced that its products will be available in Europe starting in June.