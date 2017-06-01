G.Skill floors it and cranks its DIMMs to 4800 MT/s

Intel's X299 high-end desktop platform has a lot to offer PC enthusiasts, but the HEDT ecosystem is incomplete without high-speed memory modules. G.Skill demonstrated a number of new products at Computex that look to occupy all availabe X299 niches.

At least some X299 buyers are going to run their memory in dual-channel mode. Intel's Kaby Lake-X chips only have two memory channels to work with, and Skylake-X overclockers might choose to leave two channels unoccupied when chasing high clock rates. G.Skill has shown off its Trident Z DDR4-4800 CL19 16GB (2 x 8 GB) kit, capable of running with tight CL19-19-19-39 timings. The demo system was built with ASRock's X299 OC Formula motherboard.

Some folks need some bling to go with their high-speed memory, and G.Skill showed off its Trident Z RGB DDR4-4400 16GB (2 x 8 GB) to that crowd. G.Skill touts the kit as the fastest memory on the block with RGB LEDs. The DIMMs' timings are set at CL19-19-19-39. For this set, G.Skill's demo system was assembled using Gigabyte's X299 SOC Champion motherboard.

I would imagine most X299 buyers want their system to have a lot more than 16 GB of memory. Someone at G.Skill must think along the same lines, because the company also showed off the Trident Z RGB DDR4-4200 64 GB (8 x 8 GB) kit, which, as the long-winded name suggests, consists of eight rainbow-lit 8 GB DDR4 DIMMs running at 4200 MT/s. Timings are a bit looser at CL19-21-21-41, but having 64 GB of RAM spread across eight sticks in the same system at that speed is an impressive feat. This particular demo system was built around an Asus Prime X299-Deluxe motherboard, suggesting that such feats may is possible on "entry-level" X299 boards.

Buyers might also want DIMMs larger than 8 GB each. G.Skill meets this demand with its Trident Z RGB DDR4-4000 32 GB (2 x 16 GB) kit, which has a pair of 16 GB modules running at 4 GT/s. Timings are extra-tight at CL17-18-18-38. The demo system for these modules used another ASRock X299 OC Formula board.

Intel's X299 chipset hasn't made an appearance in laptops yet, but G.Skill didn't want to leave laptop buyers out of the party. The company showed off an EVGA SC17 gaming laptop packed with two 16 GB 3466 MT/s DDR4 modules running at CL16-18-18-43 timings, for a total of 32 GB of RAM.

G.Skill did not provide pricing or availability information for any of the new high-speed kits.