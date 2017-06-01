be quiet! sees a Dark Base and wants to paint it white

We've already seen be quiet!'s lineup of components for smaller machines, but that doesn't mean that the company is neglecting customers who like to go big. At Computex, be quiet! debuted a large limited-edition chassis and a pair of components that just might match that case's outsized ambitions.

Later this year, be quiet! will release a new variant of its Dark Base Pro 900 chassis. The company plans to do a limited 2,000 piece run of these cases with a white color scheme and a numbered aluminum badge. In many ways, the Dark Base Pro 900 is the company's flagship case, boasting premium features like built-in Qi wireless charging, sound proofing, and a tempered glass window. It's large enough to handle most any hardware that users might care to throw at it, including E-ATX and XL-ATX motherboards.

A massive case deserves a proportionate cooling system. As fate would have it, be quiet! is also releasing a new entry for its Silent Loop AIO liquid cooler lineup. The new cooler ups the ante with its 360-mm radiator. Be quiet! put three of its quiet-yet-efficient 120-mm fans on radiator cooling duty. A nickel-plated copper cooling block sits atop the processor.

A system that needs as many drive bays as the Dark Base Pro 900 offers might be in need of a hefty power supply unit. The Straight Power 11 PSU lineup looks be up to the task. These units have fully modular cabling, an 80 Plus Gold certification, and are cooled by a quiet 135-mm fan. Be quiet! boasts that these PSUs have a wire-free design on the DC side, limiting the number of cables inside the unit and potential signal disturbance. Japanese capacitors and robust protection circuits help assure users of the unit's reliability. The smallest unit in the lineup will be rated for 450 W, while the largest will serve up 1000 W.

As with be quiet!'s other Computex display items, these components will make it to market this year, but we're not sure when nor how much they'll cost.