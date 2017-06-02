Computex 2017: MSI's GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z brings the thunder

MSI has more than a few models on the market of Nvidia's potent pixel-pusher GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, but we've yet to see a Lightning-branded version for sale. It seems that one is on the way, however, as our Johnny-on-the-spot at Computex was able to snap a few pictures of it.

MSI hasn't released a full spec sheet for the card, but the images confirm a few of our suspicions. The new model is called the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Lightning Z, and it has a massive cooler with three MSI Torx 2.0 fans. The card operates in silent, gaming, and "lightning" modes. In its silent mode, the Lightning Z operates at the same clocks as Nvidia's reference card: a 1480 MHz base clock and a 1582 MHz boost clock. Its gaming mode bumps the base speed to 1582 MHz and the boost clock to 1695 MHz. In its lightning mode, the GPUs goes from a 1607 MHz base speed all the way to a nominal 1721 MHz boost. If either the gaming or lightning modes are selected, the memory gets a modest overclock to 11.12 GT/s.

The rear panel of the card reveals two DisplayPorts and two HDMI 2.0 connectors alongside a legacy DVI-D output. Users looking to change the card's appearance get to play with MSI's Mystic Light RGB LED system and customize the top-side nameplate. As usual with Computex announcements, MSI hasn't revealed availability or pricing. Given the card's placement at the top of MSI's lineup, however, it's fair to assume that the Lightning Z will carry a premium price tag.