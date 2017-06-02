Logitech's MX Master 2S and MX Anywhere 2S go with the Flow

Logitech has updated its high-end non-gaming mice. The broad-shouldered MX Master 2S and the portable MX Anywhere 2S boast upgraded sensors and 75% longer battery life compared to their predecessors. Logitech's included Flow software might be even more interesting than the mice, though.

The laser sensors in both new mice track at up to 4000 DPI, four times the maximum sensitivity of their forebears. Optical sensors are generally accepted as a superior option for gaming, but Logitech says that the Darkfield laser sensors in the MX mice (particularly the MX Anywhere 2S) are designed to deliver a high-end pointing experience in many conditions, including glass surfaces. Battery life on the built-in lithium batteries has been extended from 40 days to 70 days. The company says the battery can take in enough power for a full day's use in just three minutes, too.

Both mice work over Bluetooth or the included USB Unifying Receiver. Logitech's Easy-Switch technology allows users to pair the mouse with three different Bluetooth-enabled devices and switch between them with the press of a button.

The real magic involves Logitech's Flow software, now a part of the Options suite that comes with the new mice. Logitech's research suggests that over 10% of computer users work across more than one machine at the same time. The Flow software allows users to work across as many as three Windows or Macintosh computers at once. Users can copy and paste "content, images and documents" from one screen to the next. This sounds similar in concept to the Symless' Synergy keyboard and mouse sharing software, but Logitech touts its approach as being much simpler to set up and use.

We weren't terribly impressed with the MX Master and MX Anywhere when we reviewed them back in 2015. Perhaps the upgraded hardware and new software in their replacements can change our opinion of them. Logitech will ask $80 for the MX Anywhere 2S and $100 for the MX Master 2S when they start shipping in June. The $40 M585 Multi-Device and M590 Multi-Device Silent mice are also compatible with Logitech Flow, by the way.