AMD and Newegg drop prices on Ryzen 7 CPUs

We've been big fans of AMD's Ryzen 7 CPUs for tasks that can take advantage of more than four hardware threads since day one. The CPUs deliver great bang-for-the-buck in productivity applications, and the software patches from AMD and game developers are helping increase performance little by little. The other thing that helps improve price to performance ratio is a price drop, and Newegg has one of those in store for Ryzen chips as well.

The Ryzen 7 1700 is getting a $15 haircut from $329 down to $315, the Ryzen 7 1700X is dropping to $350 from $399, and the range-topping Ryzen 7 1800X comes down to $460 from an initial $500 asking price. All three chips have eight cores with simultaneous multi-threading for a grand total of 16 hardware threads, and all three pack AMD's XFR self-overclocking feature. The Ryzen 7 1700 has a 3.0 GHz base clock and a 3.7 GHz boost clock, the Ryzen 7 1700X goes from 3.4 GHz to a 3.8 GHz boost clock rate, and the Ryzen 7 1800X pumps up from 3.6 GHz to 4.0 GHz.

If you've just been waiting for a price drop to put together a Ryzen system of your very own, today just might be the day you've been waiting for, particularly if you've had your eye on the Ryzen 7 1700X. Take a look at our latest system guide before clicking the buy button over at Newegg. Make sure to grab an AM4-compatible cooler for the Ryzen 7 1700X or 1800X. The Ryzen 7 1700 comes with one of AMD's Wraith Spire coolers in the box. Thanks to TechPowerUp for the heads-up on price drops. The new lower prices may or may not be permanent, but Newegg's product pages do not include any remarks about sale or promotional pricing.